Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Pinckney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Pinckney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Pinckney Obituary
George Pinckney N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Pinckney are invited to attend his Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Pinckney is survived by his children, Ray-Anthony Alston, Sr. (Valjean), George Clayton Pinckney, Jr., Christopher Weeks, Georgia Graham and Rebecca Pinckney; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now