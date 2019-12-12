|
|
George Pinckney N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Pinckney are invited to attend his Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Pinckney is survived by his children, Ray-Anthony Alston, Sr. (Valjean), George Clayton Pinckney, Jr., Christopher Weeks, Georgia Graham and Rebecca Pinckney; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019