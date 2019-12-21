|
George Ramsay Charleston - On December 19, 2019, George Philp Ramsay, Jr., loving brother, uncle and friend passed away. He was 58. George was born on April 2, 1961, with Down Syndrome. His parents, Mary Loretto Croghan Ramsay and George Philip Ramsay, were advised to leave him in the hospital as he would be a tremendous burden to their family and never be able to contribute to society. In spite of that advice, the Ramsays refused to do so and brought George home. They raised him seamlessly with their three other children and committed themselves to fiercely advocate for the mentally disabled. They began by seeking out other families who faced the same challenges and realized they were not alone. These families started the first special needs kindergarten in the state, where George was in the first class. George was a Special Olympian, attended Camp Hope, Camp Star of Hope and Camp High Hopes. He participated in Special Olympics Snow Skiing, Basketball and Floor Hockey and went on to serve on the South Carolina Special Olympics Board of Directors. George was a proud employee of Bi-Lo Grocery Stores for 23 years, where he worked as a bag boy and was twice voted employee of the month! He also served his church, the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, as a cross bearer and altar server. George was named the "College of Charleston Basketball Team's #1 Fan" by the Post and Courier. Coach John Kresse reserved a seat for him behind the team for every home basketball game as well as a seat on the team bus so he could attend away games. He traveled to many tournaments across the country with the team including Alaska, Hawaii, London and many others. Throughout his life, George was a lunch escort, sweeper, drink retriever, greeter and general mood elevator at his family's King Street business, Croghan's Jewel Box. George fulfilled his parents' dream and became an independent, worthwhile, hard-working and contributing member of society. He loved unconditionally and touched many lives with his quick wit, his broad smile and charm. It is impossible to list the names of all the people who encouraged and cared for him. The list is vast and every single one mattered, from the bus drivers to the cooks to the doctors to the camp counselors to the caregivers, job coaches and mentors...each one made him the rock star who was so dearly loved in this community. The family is grateful for all those who contributed to his success and well-being. George is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Alexander William Ramsay, his sister, Mariana Croghan Hay and devoted brother-in-law, David Mikell Hay and a younger sister, Rhett Ramsay Outten. He was adored by his 5 nieces and 3 nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial for George will be celebrated at 3:00 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 95 Hasell Street, Charleston. A reception will follow at the family home. Burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Able Life Foundation of the Disabilities Board of Charleston, PO Box 220708, Charleston SC 29413, Or The George Ramsay Scholarship for the Reach Program at the College of Charleston 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019