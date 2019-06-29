|
|
George Roy Coffman Summerville - George Roy Coffman, 67, of Summerville, SC, loving husband of Marsha Lee Coffman, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019 at 10 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. George was born December 9, 1951 in Columbiana, OH, the son of the late Russell Coffman and Helen Marie Coffman. He honorably served in the United States Navy for 20 years, before retiring as a Boatswain's Mate. George loved fishing, hunting, golfing, and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Marsha Coffman of Summerville, George leaves behind his son, Daniel Paul Coffman of Cottageville; and three grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Russell and Helen Coffman; and three brothers, Dale Jacob Coffman, Russell Jack Coffman, and Gilbert Coffman. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019