Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Shine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Shine Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Shine Jr. Obituary
George Shine, Jr. STOCKBRIDGE, GA - Sergeant Major George Lamont Shine Jr., age 54, of Stockbridge, GA on January 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christ Gospel Church of Charleston (Voice of Hope Church), 245 St Phillip St, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in the Greater St. John AME Church Cemetery (McGill Cemetery), Johns Island, SC. Wake Friday 6-8 PM at the Church. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton GA. 770.836.0044. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -