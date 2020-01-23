|
|
George Shine, Jr. STOCKBRIDGE, GA - Sergeant Major George Lamont Shine Jr., age 54, of Stockbridge, GA on January 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christ Gospel Church of Charleston (Voice of Hope Church), 245 St Phillip St, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in the Greater St. John AME Church Cemetery (McGill Cemetery), Johns Island, SC. Wake Friday 6-8 PM at the Church. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton GA. 770.836.0044. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020