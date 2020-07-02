George Simmons Johns Island - Mr. George Simmons entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 28, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Alvonia Peggy Simmons, his beloved daughter, Carol Simmons. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held, 1 PM, Saturday, July 04, 2020. Interment: Private. A viewing for Mr. Simmons will be held Friday, July 03, 2020, from 3 PM to 7 PM at Walker's Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com
Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston