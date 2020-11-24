George Singleton, Jr. Awendaw - Awendaw -Mr. George Singleton, Jr., 90, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Residence: 1073 Gadsdenville Rd., Awendaw, SC. Mr. Singleton is the widower of Mrs. Albertha Venning Singleton; son of the late Mr. and Mrs. George and Anna Lee Deas Singleton, Sr.; father of Mrs. Deborah D. Prince, Mr. George Bernard Singleton, Mr. Larry Singleton, Mr. Gregory Robert, Mr. George Robert Singleton, Mrs. Yavonnear Simmons, and the late Mrs. Jeanetta Ann McDaniel; and the brother of Mrs. Agnes S. Ascue and Mr. Joe Louis Singleton (Patricia). Mr. Singleton worked for New Jersey Transit System. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
