George Stafford Stinson Charleston - George Stafford Stinson, 65, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Marenda Faye Driggers Stinson entered into eternal rest Thursday, September 12, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 in The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming Street, Charleston, SC at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in Wellbrock Hall, in the church, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will be held following the service in Wellbrock Hall, in the Church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. George was born March 19, 1954 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Jack Augusta Stinson, Sr. and Elizabeth Anne Stafford Stinson. He retired from the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center as the Director of Imaging. He graduated from Middleton High School, class of 1972; MUSC where he received an associates degree in radiology and The Baptist College of Charleston where he received his bachelor's degree. Following his graduation from The Baptist College of Charleston, he directed the transformation of the Orangeburg Technical College Radiology Program from a hospital based program to an associate's degree program. He was a former president of the SC State Society of Radiologic Technologists. George was an active member of The Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul where he was involved in the Men's Bible Study and formerly served on the Vestry for four years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Marenda F. Stinson of Charleston, SC; son, Brandon Stafford Stinson (Chantelle) of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Stinson and Michael Stafford Stinson; sister, Elizabeth S. Hendrick (Gerald) of Salem, SC; brother, Jack A. Stinson, Jr. (Karen) of Charleston, SC; several nieces and nephews and his beloved black lab "Evie". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming Street, Charleston, SC 29403.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019