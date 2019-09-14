George Stafford Stinson Charleston - The Memorial Service for George Stafford Stinson will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 in The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming Street, Charleston, SC at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in Wellbrock Hall, in the church, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will be held following the service in Wellbrock Hall, in the Church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019