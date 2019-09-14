George Stafford Stinson (1954 - 2019)
  • "What a great loss of such a great friend. I will always..."
    - Matthew Kitts
  • "I would often work well past the agreed upon car pool time..."
    - Terry Benton
  • "Stafford was a great person with a great sense of humor. ..."
    - Wendy Davis
  • "To The Stinson Family, Each of you are in my thoughts and..."
    - Sharon Holmes
  • "I worked with Stafford for many years at the VA. He was a..."
    - jan sylvester
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul Church,
126 Coming Street
Charleston, SC
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul Church
126 Coming Street
Charleston, SC
George Stafford Stinson Charleston - The Memorial Service for George Stafford Stinson will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 in The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming Street, Charleston, SC at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in Wellbrock Hall, in the church, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will be held following the service in Wellbrock Hall, in the Church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
