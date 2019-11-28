|
George Struzyna Philadelphia, PA - George Struzyna died peacefully on April 6, 2019 at the age of 98 in his apartment at Wesley at Stapeley in Philadelphia. Mr. Struzyna was a first generation immigrant, born in 1920 in Breslau, Germany (now Poland). He was a veteran of the German army that served on the Russian front, where he was severely wounded in 1943. He received the Iron Cross for valor, which is the German equivalent of the Purple Heart. After the war he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Hannover followed by stints in Industry in both Germany and South Africa. In 1958 he emigrated to the U.S. with his family and began a lengthy career working for Bayer Corporation in New Jersey, South Carolina Mexico and Pennsylvania. From 1966 to 1970 he designed and oversaw the construction of the Bushy Park Chemical plant near Charleston, S.C. From 1984 until 1996 he worked for Trident Technical College; first as V.P. of Finance and Administration and later as Director of Special Projects involving the design and construction of five major buildings for the college. In May of 1999 he was appointed a S.C. Ambassador for Economic Development by then Governor Hodges. He was also an active member of Rotary International in Pittsburgh, Pa, Summerville, S.C. and Springfield, Pa. In 1950 he married his first wife Erika Schomburgk (1920-1995) with whom he had three children: Reinhart (Paula), Dieter (Deborah) and Dorothee (1955-1978). In 1999 he married Nelly Leslie (1922 - 2014). He is survived by his two sons and five grandchildren Alyssa (David), Laura, Jules, Hans-Christopher and Allie (Joshua). George will be remembered for his positivity, his determination to make a better life for his family and for his love and support of his children and grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Summerville Cemetery, 642 Boone Hill Rd on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019