George T. Slade Summerville - George T. Slade, 70, of Summerville, SC, husband of Faye Settle Slade, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020 from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Services will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. George was born December 27, 1949 in Jersey City, NJ, a son of the late George Henry Slade and Ida Cecelia Scharf Slade. He honorably served in the US Army and was a war fighter and VFW member. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, model train collector, and muscle car lover. In addition to his loving wife, Faye, of Summerville, SC, George leaves behind his son, Marc Slade of Summerville, SC; daughter, Crystal Stewart of Summerville, SC; brother, Robert Slade of PA; sister, Carol Pagio of Clermont, FL; and eight grandchildren.