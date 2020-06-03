George T. Slade
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George T. Slade Summerville - George T. Slade, 70, of Summerville, SC, husband of Faye Settle Slade, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020 from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Services will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. George was born December 27, 1949 in Jersey City, NJ, a son of the late George Henry Slade and Ida Cecelia Scharf Slade. He honorably served in the US Army and was a war fighter and VFW member. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, model train collector, and muscle car lover. In addition to his loving wife, Faye, of Summerville, SC, George leaves behind his son, Marc Slade of Summerville, SC; daughter, Crystal Stewart of Summerville, SC; brother, Robert Slade of PA; sister, Carol Pagio of Clermont, FL; and eight grandchildren. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved