George T. Slade Summerville - George T. Slade, 70, of Summerville, SC, husband of Faye Settle Slade, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020 from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Services will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. George was born December 27, 1949 in Jersey City, NJ, a son of the late George Henry Slade and Ida Cecelia Scharf Slade. He honorably served in the US Army and was a war fighter and VFW member. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, model train collector, and muscle car lover. In addition to his loving wife, Faye, of Summerville, SC, George leaves behind his son, Marc Slade of Summerville, SC; daughter, Crystal Stewart of Summerville, SC; brother, Robert Slade of PA; sister, Carol Pagio of Clermont, FL; and eight grandchildren. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.