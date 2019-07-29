Reverend George Terry Hiers, Jr HARLEYVILLE, SC - The Reverend George Terry Hiers, Jr., 56, entered into rest Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019, at his home in Harleyville. Born November 20, 1962, in Walterboro, South Carolina, he was the son of the late George Terry Hiers, Sr. and the late Patsy O'Quinn Hiers. Terry graduated with his Bachelors of Science degree in History from the Baptist College in Charleston, which is known today as Charleston Southern University. He was an Ordained Minister with the Southern Baptist Convention and has been serving as the Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Harleyville for many years. He was loved by many and through his own way of loving others they were led to know the love of Christ just as he did. He was an Emergency Medical Technician having worked for Personal Care Transport. He was currently serving as Chaplin with the Harleyville Police Department and was formerly the Chaplin for Harleyville Fire and Rescue. He was member of Unity Masonic Lodge, No. 55 - Ancient Free Masons in Walterboro. An avid outdoorsman, Terry was passionate about hunting and fishing. A renowned cook, he always enjoyed great southern food, fellowship with others, and abundant storytelling. Surviving are: his wife of thirty-four years, Mrs. Teresa Tumbleston Hiers; a daughter, Hannah Hiers Hinman and her husband, Cody, of Harleyville; a sister, Becky Hiers Hill and her husband, Thomas, of Walterboro; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Essie Tumbleston; and a sister-in-law, Diane Stanley and her husband, Ronnie, of Varnville. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Gage "Willis", Abigail, and Weston "P-Nut"; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: First Baptist Church, Post Office Box 297, Harleyville, South Carolina 29448. A celebration of his life will be conducted 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019, from the First Baptist Church of Harleyville, 211 West Main Street, Harleyville. The Reverend James W. Williams, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Friday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Harleyville. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019