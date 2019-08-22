George Washington Jr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Washington, Jr. and those of his wife, Mrs. Rose Washington; those of his parents, the late Mr. George & Mrs. Lillian Washington; those of his children, George W. Washington, III and Patrice S. Washington; those of his siblings, Sandra Morrison and Marius Region; and those of his in-laws, the late Mr. Frank & Mrs. Bernice Cornel are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00AM at The Low Country Mortuary. Interment: Private. Mr. Washington will repose this evening from 3:00PM - 7:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019