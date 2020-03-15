|
|
Minister George Washington II JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Minister George Washington II are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life Services on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:00 am in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Dr. George Kublenu, Pastor; Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 3-7pm Monday. Min. Washington will lie in state at the church 10 am Tuesday until the hour of service. Minister Washington leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Shontez, Antwan and George Washington III; parents, Mr. George and Mrs. Delia Washington; granddaughter, Nayeshia Cromwell; siblings, Everne Williams, Vinetta Rivers (George), Michelle Washington and Ernest Washington; six special grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2020