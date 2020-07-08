George Washington, Sr. JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of George "Hammer & Rope A Dope" Washington, Sr. will celebrate his life at a Walkthrough visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:30 PM-6:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Mr. Washington leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Mrs. Delia G. Washington; children, Everne Williams, Vinetta Rivers (George), Ernest Washington and Michelle Washington; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing is required for visitation at the mortuary. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
