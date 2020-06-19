George Washington Heyward III Hyattsville, MD - Mr. George Washington Heyward III, of Hyattsville Maryland, formerly of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest. Mr. Heyward is the former husband of Mrs. Cheryl A. Heyward; father of Ms. Tara K. Heyward and Mr. Ryan O. Heyward Sr.; son of Mrs. Nevada Gilliard Heyward and the late Rev. George W. Heyward Jr.; step-son of Mrs. Priscilla Heyward; brother of Mrs. Janice Heyward Higgins, Mrs. Patrice Heyward Simmons (Adrian), Ms. Sylvia Murray and the late Mr. Wendell L. Heyward. Mr. Heyward was a Retired Registered Nurse; he was 67 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.