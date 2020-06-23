George Washington Heyward III HYATTSVILLE, MD - The relatives of Mr. George Washington Heyward III will be celebrating his life at a private graveside service on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Mr. Heyward is survived by his children, Ms. Tara K. Heyward and Mr. Ryan O. Heyward Sr.; mother, Mrs. Nevada Gilliard Heyward; step mother, Mrs. Priscilla Heyward; siblings, Mrs. Janice Heyward Higgins, Mrs. Patrice Heyward Simmons(Adrian), and Ms. Sylvia Murray. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.