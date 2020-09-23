1/
George Whiteman "G.W." Dukes III
George Whiteman "G.W." Dukes III St. Matthews, SC - George Whiteman "G.W." Dukes III, 72, of Saint Matthews, SC, passed away September 22, 2020. He was the husband of Irene Daniels Dukes. A private memorial service will be held by the family. The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask. G. W. was born in Orangeburg, SC to the late George Whiteman Dukes, Jr. and the late Genevieve McDaniel. He retired from SLED after working many facets within the organization. Survivors include his wife of 35 years; son, George Whiteman Dukes IV (Leah) of Gilbert, SC; a daughter, Genevieve Stephenson (Steve) of Newnan, GA; two step-daughters, Bonnie Morrison of St. Matthews and Deborah Nunamaker of St. Matthews; four grandchildren, Hannah and Elizabeth Dukes and Mabel and Emma Stephenson; and a brother, James Donovan Dukes of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
Funeral services provided by
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
