George Williams Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Anthony Williams are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Grace Cathedral, 5391 Salters Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment- Mitchell Cemetery, Parkers Ferry, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 30 years, Yvette Williams; son, George Anthony Williams, II; siblings, Charles Williams, Eva Mazyck, Pamela Williams, John Smalls (Krashenda), Decco Smalls, John Singleton, Jerome Singleton (Juanita) and Rosheen Watson (Cedric); mother-in-law, Mary Smalls; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019