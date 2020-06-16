George Williams, Jr. Ladson - Mr. George Kenneth Williams, Jr., Retired Petty Officer First Class, affectionately known as "Papa," of Goose Creek, SC, transitioned to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 11, 2020. At 17, "Papa" enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War and retired after 22 years. The relatives and friends of Mr. George Kenneth Williams, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. A private burial with Military Honors will take place at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. He is survived by a brother, Alvino Williams; sisters, Geneva Green (Larry) and Joan Williams; daughters, Veldas Rivers (Nathaniel), Jennifer Baez (Rafael); son, Albert Jenkins; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Williams; parents, Eleanora Williams and George Williams, Sr.; siblings, Betty Bolden and Roosevelt Williams; and children, Monique Davis, Dottie Whiteside and Latricia Jenkins. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.