George Young, Sr. N. Charleston - George W. Young, Sr., 92, of North Charleston, SC, a retired business owner, reserve police officer and husband of Pearl Vick Young, passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019. George was born in Marion, SC on June 18, 1927 to the late Homer Young and the late Mary Crawford Young. George was the well respected owner of Patton and Young Electronics. He served as a reserve police officer for North Charleston Police Department for 22 years, where he received numerous awards. He served in the United States Army as a driver of many commanding officers. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his loving wife Pearl, of 74 years, George is survived by, daughter, Patricia Ann Dunlap; son George W. Young, Jr.; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family invites guests to visit on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019