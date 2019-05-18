Georgette Player Wilson Awendaw - Georgette Player Wilson, 96, of Awendaw, South Carolina, first married to the late Glenn M. Scabery and widow of George B. Wilson died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery, 761 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Awendaw, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of the service. Georgette was born January 27, 1923 in Charleston, South Carolina, one of eight children born to the late George Edward Player and Eliza Mozelle Cumbee. She is survived by her daughter, Claire W. Baker and husband Robert of Awendaw, SC; her daughter-in-law, Carolyn H. Scabery of Loris, SC; her brother, Daniel Edward Player (Helen) of Saluda, SC; three grandchildren, Celeste Atkinson (Rick), Brenda McArver (Ken), and Matthew Scabery (Trina); five great-grandchildren, Spencer Atkinson, Mary Gray McArver, Brackett McArver, Maxon Scabery, and Carter Scabery; two step-grandchildren, Robb Baker (Dawn), and Page Murphy (Jerimy); and six step-great-grandchildren, Sara Baker, Trey Baker, Sara Costanzo, Seth Costanzo, J.J. Murphy, and Jenna Murphy. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles E. Scabery, five sisters and one brother. The family wishes to express their thanks to Crescent Hospice caregivers Nickie and Angela, and to Trish, Shonda and Pearl from Interim Health Care. Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet Pentecostal Holiness Church, 8469 Doar Road, Awendaw, SC 29429. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary