Georgette Player Wilson Awendaw, SC - The Funeral Service for Georgette Player Wilson will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery, 761 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Awendaw, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet Pentecostal Holiness Church, 8469 Doar Road, Awendaw, SC 29429. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019