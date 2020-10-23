Georgia Arnold SUMMERVILLE - Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Georgia Arnold, 68, of Summerville, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born in St. George, South Carolina, on May 7 to the late Jesse and Martha Kornahrens. Georgia is survived by her daughter, Erin Arnold (husband Farhan Naushad), and son, Jesse Arnold (wife Jesyca); five grandchildren, Ben (Erin) Arnold, Wesley (Erin) Naushad, Jacob (Jesse) Arnold, Joshua (Jesse) Arnold, John Andrew (Jesse) Arnold. She is also survived by a brother, Keith Kornahrens, twin sister, Vicki Robinson, and sister, Linda Sachs. After receiving both a B.S. and M.S. in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina, Georgia enjoyed a career as a practicing nurse and professor. Georgia loved spending time with family and friends and grandchildren, she loved her animals, a good mystery novel, a delicious steak, the beach and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed. At Georgia's request, no service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please RSVP for this event at georgiaarnold.rsvpify.com
