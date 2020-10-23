1/1
Georgia Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Arnold SUMMERVILLE - Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Georgia Arnold, 68, of Summerville, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born in St. George, South Carolina, on May 7 to the late Jesse and Martha Kornahrens. Georgia is survived by her daughter, Erin Arnold (husband Farhan Naushad), and son, Jesse Arnold (wife Jesyca); five grandchildren, Ben (Erin) Arnold, Wesley (Erin) Naushad, Jacob (Jesse) Arnold, Joshua (Jesse) Arnold, John Andrew (Jesse) Arnold. She is also survived by a brother, Keith Kornahrens, twin sister, Vicki Robinson, and sister, Linda Sachs. After receiving both a B.S. and M.S. in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina, Georgia enjoyed a career as a practicing nurse and professor. Georgia loved spending time with family and friends and grandchildren, she loved her animals, a good mystery novel, a delicious steak, the beach and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed. At Georgia's request, no service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please RSVP for this event at georgiaarnold.rsvpify.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws animal shelter (dorchesterpaws.org), 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved