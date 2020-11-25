1/1
Georgia Belle Simmons
Georgia Belle Simmons N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Georgia Belle Simmons entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 23, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Simmons is the husband of Curly Simmons, Jr., the daughter of the late Maggie Wilson Drayton and Julius Drayton, the mother of Ernest Simmons, Sr. (Sherrice), Georgina Simmons; the grandmother of Shar'Dasha Anderson, and Ernest Simmons, Jr; the sibling of Herbert Drayton, Earl Drayton, and Pearl Drayton; and a special grandaunt of JoLisa Drayton Rouse (Daydrian). Mrs. Simmon's Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 12PM at the Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Huger, SC. There will be Visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 5PM-7PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial Messages can be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. IN LIGHT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE DO REQUIRE THE USE OF MASKS WHILE ATTENDING THE VISITATION AND SERVICES. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC. 29405. Telephone: (843)544-2117; Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
