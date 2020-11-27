Georgia Belle Simmons N. CHARLESTON -Mrs. Georgia Belle Simmons entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 23, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Simmons is the wife of the late Curly Simmons, Jr., the daughter of the late Julius Drayton and Maggie Wilson Drayton, the mother of Ernest Simmons, Sr. (Sherrice) and Georgina Simmons; the grandmother of Shar'Dasha Anderson and Ernest Simmons, Jr; the sibling of Herbert Drayton, Deacon Earl Drayton (Rev. Beverly) of Savannah, GA, and Pearl Drayton; and a special grandaunt of JoLisa Drayton Rouse (Daydrian). Mrs. Simmon's Celebration of Life will take place on today Saturday, November 28, 2020, 12PM at the Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Huger, SC. IN LIGHT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE DO REQUIRE THE USE OF MASKS WHILE ATTENDING THE SERVICE. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
