Georgia Gayle Poston WALTERBORO - Ms. Georgia Gayle Poston, 60, of Walterboro, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Trident Medical Center. Born October 1, 1959 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of Nelson Gibson Garvin, Sr. and the late Georgia Gayle Larson Poston. She was the manager of Garvin's Party Shop for many years and was also a caretaker. Surviving are: her father, Nelson Garvin of Yemassee; children, Daniel Shane Garvin (Claudia) of Walterboro and Amanda Noel Stuard (Keith) of Walterboro; grandchildren, Kayla, Marley, Julian, Jonah and Brooklyn; brother, Nelson Garvin, Jr. of Yemassee; and sisters, Pam Sloman of Walterboro, Peggy Allen of Georgia, and Valeria Jo Powers of Virginia. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hendersonville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Garvin Cemetery in Yemassee. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019