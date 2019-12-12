Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home
1193 Bells Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 538-5408
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hendersonville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Poston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Gayle Poston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Gayle Poston Obituary
Georgia Gayle Poston WALTERBORO - Ms. Georgia Gayle Poston, 60, of Walterboro, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Trident Medical Center. Born October 1, 1959 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of Nelson Gibson Garvin, Sr. and the late Georgia Gayle Larson Poston. She was the manager of Garvin's Party Shop for many years and was also a caretaker. Surviving are: her father, Nelson Garvin of Yemassee; children, Daniel Shane Garvin (Claudia) of Walterboro and Amanda Noel Stuard (Keith) of Walterboro; grandchildren, Kayla, Marley, Julian, Jonah and Brooklyn; brother, Nelson Garvin, Jr. of Yemassee; and sisters, Pam Sloman of Walterboro, Peggy Allen of Georgia, and Valeria Jo Powers of Virginia. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hendersonville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Garvin Cemetery in Yemassee. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -