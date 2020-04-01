Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
(843) 722-3348
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Anthony Newton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Anthony Newton Obituary
Gerald Anthony Newton GOOSE CREEK - NEWTON, GERALD ANTHONY, 51 years old, born November 24, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Goose Creek, South Carolina. He was an employee at Saint Gobain Adfors America, Inc. in North Charleston for many years. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Hayes, father, Joseph Henry Newton and step-mother, Evelina Newton and a host of other relatives and friends. Final arrangements will be handled by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -