Gerald Anthony Newton GOOSE CREEK - NEWTON, GERALD ANTHONY, 51 years old, born November 24, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Goose Creek, South Carolina. He was an employee at Saint Gobain Adfors America, Inc. in North Charleston for many years. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Hayes, father, Joseph Henry Newton and step-mother, Evelina Newton and a host of other relatives and friends. Final arrangements will be handled by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020