Gerald Crawford Black N. CHARLESTON - Mr. Gerald Crawford Black, 72, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Holy Trinity A.M.E. Church, 378 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of thirty-four years, Mrs. Edna Alston-Black; three step-daughters: Tameka L. Maxie (Louis), Tarshia L. Taylor (Geron) and Cynthia J. Cameron; adopted step-sons, Robert L. Anderson and Robbie L. Anderson; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Cynthia Black-Granttown, of West Virginia; brother, Cedric Black Granttown of West Virginia; niece, Lashawna Norman (Charles) of Gainsville, VA; nephews, Stephen Black and Cedric Black Granttown both of West Virginia; mother-in-law, Ethel F. Alston of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sisters-in-law, Hazel Alston of Holly Hill, SC, Ida Norman (Jeffery), Martha Hires (Kenneth), Annette Alston-Johnson and Vanessa Tyler (Willie) and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James and Mary Goldman Black; step-daughter, Rhoda L. Anderson; brothers: James Ronald, Charles and Kenneth (Leslie); sisters: Geneva Maddox and Patricia Black; brother-in-law, Jerry Alston and sister-in-law, Patricia Lewis. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020
