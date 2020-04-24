|
Gerald Elliot Jones LONG ISLAND, NY - Gerald Elliott Jones, Esq., 39, of Long Island, NY and Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Known as BJ, he was a giant teddy bear with an incredible sense of humor. He was passionate about his family, food, sports...and especially his beloved Buffalo Bills. BJ graduated from Charlotte School of Law. He was a member of the Black Law Student Association, Thurgood Marshall Law Society, SC & NYS Bar Assn.. He was cherished in life by, as he always said, his favorite wife, Shaunte Ladson Jones, President of his fan club (MAMA) Veronica R. Jones, Head of his cheering squad, (sisters) Aneika Renee Jones, Erin Johnson (Tyrone), all of Charleston, SC, brothers-in-law, Edgar Wallace Jr, Syid Ladson, mother-in-law, Alfredia Ladson, all of Long Island, NY and father-in-law, Edgar Wallace, Sr. (Marjorie) of Costa Rica, grand-parents, Bob Elliott, of Charlotte, NC and Jerilene McNair, of Ridgeland, SC. great-grandmother, Mattie Jones, Ridgeland, SC, his Greatest Treasures, niece and nephews Justin, MaKenzie, and TJ, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. IF LOVE AND LAUGHTER WAS ENOUGH TO KEEP YOU- FOREVER. Due to circumstances, memorial services will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2020