Gerard Eugene Baldwin Charleston - Gerard Eugene Baldwin, Sr. ,77, husband of Martha Davey Baldwin, entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard E. Baldwin, Sr. are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The family will receive friends between 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM on Friday morning at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. The Committal Service, with military honors, will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park. Online condolence may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Jerry was born on September 6, 1943 in Jersey City, NJ to Vernon Edward Baldwin and Berniece Tryon Baldwin. He came to Charleston when he was 1 year old and has been in love with the Lowcountry ever since. Jerry graduated from Bishop England High School in 1961 and spent a year at Clemson - "Go Tigers!" - before transferring to College of Charleston where he graduated in 1967. From 1966 to 1968, Jerry was a teacher at Porter Gaud and the golf coach, a game he had never before played, but began his life-long love of the game. In 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served with the Naval Security Group in Washington, DC. He was accepted to Officer Candidate School but declined so he wouldn't be separated from his wife and love of his life, Martha. In 1972, Jerry was discharged from the Navy and returned to Charleston. His career in the shipping business began by chance. The unemployment office advised him to apply at Street Brothers, the oldest continuously operated shipping company in the United States. The only job requirements were 2 years of college and the ability to type. By 1980, he was the Vice President of Sales. Jerry ultimately joined Mediterranean Shipping Company where he retired in 2010. During his 38 years in the shipping business, he exemplified the qualities of a servant-leader and used his experience to mentor others in the career he loved. Integrity and service-to-others were Jerry's cornerstone values, both professionally and personally. Professionally, Jerry served with numerous organizations including the Propeller Club, the Maritime Association of the Port of Charleston and the South Carolina International Trade Conference. Personally, Jerry was a member of Nativity Church, serving as an usher for many years. While his sons were involved in Scouting and for several years after, he served in numerous roles including as an Eagle Scout counselor. At retirement, he established The Baldwin Supply Chain and Information Management scholarship at the College of Charleston to assist students pursuing a career in the shipping business. In retirement, he served as the administrator for the Charleston Port and Seafarer's Society, a Christian Charity Organization, whose purpose is to welcome and serve the needs of men and women who make their livelihood in the port or at sea. Jerry was predeceased by his parents and brother, Vernon Edward Baldwin, Jr. Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha Davey Baldwin; his two sons: Gerard Eugene "Gerry" Baldwin, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer and Vincent Neal "Vince" Baldwin and his wife, Kimberly; his two nephews, Larry Baldwin and Vernon Baldwin; a niece, Chrissy Parke Rosen and his three grandchildren that he adored, Brooke Noemi Baldwin, Bennett Esteban Baldwin and Jacob Neal Baldwin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Baldwin Supply Chain and Information Management Program, c/o The College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George St, Charleston, SC 29424; Charleston Port and Seafarer's Society, PO Box 2442, Mount Pleasant, SC 29465; or to the American Cancer Society
, 269 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston