Gerald "Jerry" David Althen Mt. Pleasant - Gerald "Jerry" David Althen, 81, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Phyllis Ann Watts Althen passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Christ Church Anglican, 2304 Highway 17 N in Mount Pleasant. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jerry was born August 16, 1938 in North Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, second of eight children of the late Enid Bushee Althen and James Miner and late step-father, Arthur George Althen. Jerry always loved construction, especially buildings made with structural steel. Having worked for various steel fabricators and structural steel detailers, Jerry, along with three other partners and good friends, started Southern Detailing Company in 1980. Over the next 30+ years, they grew Southern Detailing Company into a company with a national reputation as being one of the best in the steel detailing industry. Up until a few years ago, Jerry was an avid golfer and private pilot. He was adventurous and always loved to try new things. Jerry was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Jerry is survived by his spouse of almost 51 years, Phyllis Watts Althen and his son, Howard David Althen, his daughter, Sandra Althen Patrick, his son-in-law, Dennis Michael Patrick and daughter-in-law, Sarah Battock Althen and his grandchildren, Jackson Althen, William Althen, Paul-David Patrick, Eleanor Patrick, Brooks Bennett and Cailyn Bennett. He is also survived by his sisters, Faith Hendrix, Ruth Porter, Judy Bailey and Grace Neal and his brother, George Althen. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Althen and his sister, Joy Cole. Finally, Jerry is survived by his many beloved nieces, nephews and even some great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL, 34232 (www.parkinson.org ) to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.