Gerald Joseph Malia Charleston - Gerald Joseph Malia, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Ann Rabb Malia, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 16, 2020. His private funeral service will be held graveside Friday, July 24, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Gerald was born February 22, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late George M. Malia and Ann Roose Malia. He was a member of Old St. Andrew's Parish Church and a decorated military veteran, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy. Following retirement from the Navy, Gerald finished his career after many years employed at Lockheed Corporation. He was a loyal, genuine, and meticulous man who was loved by many. He served as the resident family handyman and renowned neighborhood gardener. An avid golfer, he was a proud member of both the Rascals of the Charleston Municipal Golf Course and the Stono River Golf Club, where he also served as secretary. In addition, he was a proud lifetime member of The Elks Club and The Rifle Club. Known as a loving family man, "Granddaddy" is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann; two daughters: Allison Miles Norton and Jeanne Rabb Livingston (Bubba) both of Charleston, SC; brother, George Malia (Genevieve) of Sarasota Springs, NY; four grandchildren: Tyler Norton, Britton Tucker (Harper), Cal Livingston (Mandy) and Trey Livingston (Sarah); and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
