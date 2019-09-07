Gerald "Woody" Kaiser WOODSTOCK, GA - Gerald "Woody" McLaw Kaiser, 81, of Woodstock, GA passed away on September 3rd. Woody was born on 1/27/38 in St. Matthews, SC to the late Lola and Houston Kaiser. Woody retired from Bellsouth and is a Clemson man. His cherished family and friends will miss his caring, sportsmanship, guidance and unique sense of humor. Woody leaves behind his wife, Sarah: son, Gerald & wife Angie; daughter, Michele; "PT's" grandchildren Madison, Morgan, Cameron & Carson; sisters Harriett Bedard, Rhoda Jones & Patricia Hickman. Woody was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda; brothers Bob, Junior & Curly. Memorial service is Wednesday, 9/11 at 2 pm at Canton First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AHA at heart.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019