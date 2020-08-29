Gerald L. Murray Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Gerald L. Murray are invited to attend his Memorial Service 12:00 NOON, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Murray is survived by his sister, Linda; brothers, Michael and Leve; a special niece, Ramona; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
