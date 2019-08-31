Gerald Prazak WOODRUFF, SC - Loving father and grandfather, Gerald Prazak was born on May 9, 1930 in Vienna Austria. He served in the army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. He had an associates degree from Brooklyn Tech, a BS from NYU, and a masters degree from Central Michigan University. He was an organic chemist working at Inmont, then Westvaco for 30 years. He traveled extensively for the company and received numerous awards. He was a member of AATCC and of the Unitarian Church. He enjoyed bridge, golf, and writing short stories. He died on August 27, 2019 in Spartanburg, SC. He is survived by his wife Susan, sons Steven and Scott, and three grandchildren Abigail, Madelyne, and Logan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made and mailed to the Unitarian Church of Charleston: Address: 8 Archdale St, Charleston, SC 29401. Phone: (843) 723-4617. https://charlestonuu.org/pledge-drive-2016/ways-to-donate Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019