Gerald Simmons Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Gerald "Bucky" Simmons are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Wilson Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife, Rita Brown Simmons; children, Krueher Brown, Gerald Simmons, Dieone Brown, Damien Simmons, Zachary Simmons, Joshua Simmons, Jermey Simmons, Andre Simmons and Destine Deadwiler; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.