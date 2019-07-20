Gerald W. Hall MELBOURNE, FL - Gerald W. Hall passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 93 joining Jean, his wife of 65 years, in Heaven. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston. An offsite Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow. Email [email protected] to request a copy of Hall Family Memorial Times, a newspaper style memoir written in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please email stories of his life and times. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 21, 2019