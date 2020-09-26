1/1
Dr. Gerald Wesley King Sr.
1940 - 2020
Dr. Gerald Wesley King, Sr. Seabrook Island, SC - Dr. Gerald Wesley "Gerry" King, Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 after an extended illness. He was 79. The second child of Eugene and Helen King, Gerry was born in Asheville, N.C. on December 12, 1940. He grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he enjoyed fishing with his father, and spent happy summers with his mother's family in Sherrills Ford, N.C. Following his family's move to Greenville, S.C., Gerry graduated from Greenville High School, where he was a standout athlete, scholar, and student leader. He attended Wofford College on a football and basketball scholarship, studying English, before enrolling in the Medical University of South Carolina. After graduating, he did his internship and residency at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago, also serving in the U.S. Navy as a Flight Surgeon on the USS Forrestal. After completing his residency, Gerry began a teaching career at the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, where he met Betty, his wife of 48 years. After completing a fellowship in hematology and oncology, he became a tenured professor, conducting research in the immune response to cancers. In 1978, Gerry returned to Greenville to co-found its first oncology practice. For more than twenty years, he worked tirelessly to expand patient care throughout the Upstate. His dedication and contributions led to Greenville's affiliation with the National Cancer Institute and the establishment of Greenville Hospital System's Cancer Center, a hub for innovative research and treatment. His many civic contributions included helping found Greenville National Bank and serving as "team doctor" for his children's sports teams. In 2001, Gerry and Betty retired to Seabrook Island, S.C., where he worked to preserve greenspace and served on the board of the property owners' association. He volunteered with Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, serving on its board, and tutored elementary school students on Johns Island. He also served on the foundation board of Roper St. Francis, where he received the Boyd Leadership Award and helped create its Meditation Garden. Gerry was beloved by his patients and their families for his unwavering compassion. Gigantic in stature, he was warm and generous, delighting in company and conversation. Famous for his hugs and signature drinks, known as "Gerrys," he and Betty made everyone in their presence feel at home. He loved sharing his knowledge of the Lowcountry and was the first to show you how to ride a wave, throw a cast net, and hunt down the freshest shrimp in Rockville. He found his greatest happiness in the love of his wife, their three children, and their nine grandchildren, who will miss him dearly. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gene King. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Gerald ("Bo") King, Jr. (Catherine) of Decatur, Georgia; his son, Matt King (Kara) of Raleigh, N.C.; his daughter, Laura Duncan (Jason) of Lyman, S.C.; and his nine grandchildren, Madeleine King, Amelia King, and Eva Cate King; Miles King, Addie King, and Jamie King; Maggie Duncan, Katie Duncan, and Emmett Duncan. A memorial service will be streamed on the website of the J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home (www.jhenrystuhr.com ) at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020. A celebration of Gerry's life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Cancer Survivors Park in Greenville, P.O. Box 9428, Greenville, SC, 29604 (www.cancersurvivorspark.org ), and Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, P.O. Box 607, Johns Island, SC 29457 (https://www.olmoutreach.org). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
streamed on the website of the J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home (www.jhenrystuhr.com )
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Betty,
I am so sorry to hear of Dr. King’s passing. It was an honor to know and work with him at the Cancer Centers. I will remember him for the compassion, kindness & respect he showed others. He always made time to ask about my family. You and your family are in my thoughts & prayers.
Misty Solesbee
September 25, 2020
Betty and Family,
Thinking of you during this difficult time . Dr King was a great physician , so kind and caring. It was a honor and a pleasure to have worked with him for so many years . He taught me so much and was such a dear friend. God bless
Luann Harris
September 25, 2020
I worked with Dr. King at our Andrews office and it was one of the best experiences in my working career. What a wonderful caring physician. I will always remember him dearly. Rest In Peace dear and faithful servant.
Jodi Settle
Coworker
September 25, 2020
In 1980 my father was treated for lung cancer by Dr. King. I remember his kindness during the time of treatment and sadly at his death. He was a fine doctor and I have never forgotten him.
Ann Campbell
September 25, 2020
It was my privilege to have worked with Gerry in the early years of CTC at Greenville Memorial. I think I
was the first nurse he hired after joining the practice. He was a man of great kindness, compassion, and integrity. A man I highly respected. Betty, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Rosemary Holt
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Dr. King you will be missed. He was a great Doctor and great gentle man. He loved his patients
And they loved him. I'll always remember his bear hugs and smile. It was an honor to work with you.
Jane Smith
Coworker
September 25, 2020
A gentle giant ready to give a hug or helping hand. You will be missed. Lovingly Eric and Jan Berg
Jan and Eric Berg
Friend
September 25, 2020
I remember when Gerry moved to Greenville. Later he was so helpful when one of my daughter's developed colon cancer. Even when we all were in junior high school he was a leader. He helped and consoled me comcerning my daughter. Gerry was a friend to everybody that knew him. My condolence to his family.
Jimmy Moore
Friend
September 25, 2020
I had the privilege to work with Dr. King @ the Cancer Center, a great man with a kind loving soul. May the Lord comfort & provide peace that surpasses all understanding in the days to come. Love & prayers to all.
Bobbie Nix
Friend
September 25, 2020
I enjoyed many years of working with Dr. King. He was always a very kind, gentle, and caring man who was very much interested in how my family was doing. He loved Betty dearly. There are very few men who compare to him. He will be greatly missed.
Jan Kueber
Friend
September 25, 2020
I worked as Dr King's nurse and he was such a great employer. When my oldest child was born and had complications Dr King came to my room and made me feel so loved and supported and that all would be ok!
Sarah Batson
Friend
September 25, 2020
Betty,
Sending you and the family my love and lifting prayers for peace and comfort in the days ahead. Dr. King taught me so much over the years and was such a joy to work with at the Cancer Institute. He made a difference in the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
Love,
Julie Martin
Julie Martin
Friend
September 24, 2020
It was such and honor to work with him at the Cancer Center before he retired. He was our big' teddy bear'
Gigi Davis
Coworker
September 24, 2020
September 24, 2020
Gerry was truly larger than life. He was a great man, doctor, husband, father, and grandfather. We knew him best as a great friend. I will forever treasure time spent with he and Betty. Lots of love and prayers for the King family, Michael and Cathleen
Michael Murray
Family Friend
September 24, 2020
I am so honored to get to know Gerry. He was my wife's rock as she went through her cancer struggle. He always was the loving support that only he could provide. He will be greatly missed but I know he would want to have a vodka to celebrate his life. Love ya brother.
Tom Stanek
Neighbor
September 24, 2020
Gerry was a very special friend and neighbor to our family for 42 years! We were fortunate to call him our friend, while raising our families together and sharing beach property in Wild Dunes. He and Betty were there for us when each of our children married and we were there for them with theirs. The laughs we shared and stories we made together will continue to live on brightly in our memories. We are so sorry for your great loss and miss him, too.
With love from us to you,
Chip, BettyLynn, Wes, Travis, Jenni and Mills
BettyLynn Allison
Family Friend
September 24, 2020
Gerry and I were great friends and partners together for over twenty years beginning with his return to Greenville to practice medical oncology. Gerry was a fine person, wise and intelligent, and will be terribly missed. I have many fond memories of our times together and am terribly saddened by his passing.
Reg Brooker, M.D.
Reg Brooker
Friend
September 24, 2020
Always a delight to see Gerry and his smiling face on Seabrook. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend who will be missed.

Lynda and Bill Scaggs
Bill and Lynda Scaggs
Friend
September 24, 2020
In our high school class, Gerry was voted Most Likely To Succeed, and he certainly lived up to that lofty expectation. He was a wonderful fellow, and he made all of us better people simply by being our friend.
Howard Hellams
Friend
September 24, 2020
We were so sad to hear about Gerry. Evelyn Nabors let me know I really appreciate all that Gerry did for my mom and getting to know him and family by cutting their hair. Such a WONDERFUL FAMILY . You all will always have a SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEARY. PRAYERFULLY praying for comfort during these times. And Myron and I are still working. Love all of you. Sympathetically Michael and Myron Stokesb
Michael Stokes
Friend
September 24, 2020
True Southern gentleman. Always looked forward to seeing the KIngs when we were in Seabrook. Will miss his big laugh, warm reception and great company
John (Shooter) Caputo
Friend
September 24, 2020
I was heartbroken to hear of Dr. King's death. I loved Dr. King & it was a pleasure to work with him at the Cancer Center. My prayers are with your family.
Lisa Johnson
Friend
September 23, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear about Gerry. He was one of the kindest human ever, and he always gave the most loving hugs. My sincere prayers are with the entire King family.
Carmenlita Sayles
Friend
September 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Was thinking of your family several days ago and how Gerry came over to talk with Mike about wiring your house. Will have all of you in our thoughts and prayers. Gerry was special with a lovely family. Proud to have known him.
Carol Stephens
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
One of our favorite people on Seabrook; Gerry will be greatly missed. He always had a smile and story and we know he was a wonderful doctor and a family man. Taken from us too soon, but his memories glow in our hearts.
Paula & Bob Adamson
Friend
September 22, 2020
The King family is in our thoughts and prayers. He was a great man and will be greatly missed. May the peace and comfort of Christ enfold you all through your sorrow.
Paula and Chris Addington
Friend
September 23, 2020
I am saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. King. He touched me and my family in many ways, having treated a family member for cancer in his practice in Greenville. Little did I know that he would later become a mentor, a wonderful friend, and supporter during my time as Dental Director at Our Lady of Mercy Outreach. He always had encouraging words of wisdom for me that were formulated during his years of medical practice. As a Physician, he made me a better Dentist. I will never forget him, and want his family to know how much I appreciated them sharing him with the medical community here in Charleston. He was the best! Prayers for him and his family during this time.

Most sincerely,
John P. Howard DMD
Dental Director
Our Lady of Mercy Outreach
1998-2020
John P. Howard DMD
Friend
