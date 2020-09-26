Gerry was a very special friend and neighbor to our family for 42 years! We were fortunate to call him our friend, while raising our families together and sharing beach property in Wild Dunes. He and Betty were there for us when each of our children married and we were there for them with theirs. The laughs we shared and stories we made together will continue to live on brightly in our memories. We are so sorry for your great loss and miss him, too.

With love from us to you,

Chip, BettyLynn, Wes, Travis, Jenni and Mills

BettyLynn Allison

Family Friend