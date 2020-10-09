1/1
Geraldine Maxine Collins
Geraldine Maxine Collins CHARLESTON - Geraldine Maxine Collins, age 63 years old, born in Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on October 9, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Ernest and Lucille Fulton. She is survived by her children, Nashica "Nicci" Collins, Armeeda Gantt (Antonio), Keoji Collins, Kywayn Collins (Christine), LeQuan Collins and Ja'Quinn Collins (Christina). She has ten grandchildren and is the sibling of the late Chris Horlback. She is survived by her brother, Robert Horlback and Tyrone Wilson. She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements made by The Lowcountry Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
