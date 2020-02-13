|
Geraldine N. Dove ROSSVILLE, GA - Memorial service to be held at the Seacoast Church (Chapel) @ 750 Long Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, starting @ 10 a.m. Gerry is survived by her husband, Bill Dove of Rossville, GA., her sister Phyllis Mohrmann of North Charleston, Phil Newsom (and wife Kathryn) of Columbia, a daughter Shannon Jernigan from Hixson, TN., a step-daughter, Wendy Sharma (husband Paras) and a step-son, Josh Dove (wife Gina), also from Rossville, GA, as well as 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Gerry was preceded in death by her older brother James Newsom of Charlotte, NC, and her parents, Phil & Marian Newsom of Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to The Charleston Animal Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020