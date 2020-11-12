1/1
Geraldine Yates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Yates Manassas, VA - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Geraldine Yates are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held from 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the mortuary. Mrs. Yates leaves to cherish her memories with her husband, Marvin Anthony Yates; children, Teisha Russell, Teya McMillian, Tiffany (Timothy)Yates-Robinson, Patrick Anthony "Tony" Yates, and Shawnell Yates; grandchildren, Joshua McMillian-Butler, Tristen Russell, Camerin Robinson, Ethan Robinson, and Avery Yates; siblings, Rosalind Palmer, Desmona (James) Wright, Yvette (Kevin) Mickie, and Bernard (Ethel) Mitchell; aunt, Helen Snyder; devoted friends, Lawanda Jones and Bernie Whitaker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Geraldine graduated from C.A. Brown High School in Charleston, South Carolina in 1969. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (843) 744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved