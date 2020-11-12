Geraldine Yates Manassas, VA - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Geraldine Yates are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held from 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the mortuary. Mrs. Yates leaves to cherish her memories with her husband, Marvin Anthony Yates; children, Teisha Russell, Teya McMillian, Tiffany (Timothy)Yates-Robinson, Patrick Anthony "Tony" Yates, and Shawnell Yates; grandchildren, Joshua McMillian-Butler, Tristen Russell, Camerin Robinson, Ethan Robinson, and Avery Yates; siblings, Rosalind Palmer, Desmona (James) Wright, Yvette (Kevin) Mickie, and Bernard (Ethel) Mitchell; aunt, Helen Snyder; devoted friends, Lawanda Jones and Bernie Whitaker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Geraldine graduated from C.A. Brown High School in Charleston, South Carolina in 1969. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (843) 744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston