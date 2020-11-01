Gerda Elli Paul Cely Leesburg, Fl - Gerda Elli Paul Cely, 91, of Leesburg, FL, entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2020 at UF Health Leesburg, with her daughter at her side. A private graveside service will be held at 11AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Gerda was born March 9, 1929 in Magdeburg, Germany to Heinrich and Hedwig Paul. Having grown up in Nazi Germany, she was most proud of becoming an American citizen. She met Joseph E. Cely while he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in what was then known as West Germany in 1949 and they married in 1953. They settled in Charleston, SC and he preceded her in death in 1982. In 2000, she and her daughter moved to The Villages for 5 years, then moved to Leesburg. While in Florida, she was known for wearing an elegant outfit for whatever holiday was celebrated. She was a very talented artist and seamstress. She enjoyed traveling in the USA and abroad, many day trips to Disney World and watching NASCAR on television as well as attending many races throughout the Southeast. She firmly believed in living life to the fullest and even in illness, she was always looking forward to the next fun thing to do. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Cely of Leesburg; her nieces, Sherrie (Mike) Johnson of Hendersonville, NC and Ursel (Horst) Rathert of Minden, Germany and several grandnieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she is preceded in death by 2 brothers in Germany. Donations may be made to the charity of choice
, but Gerda always supported military and veterans' charities.
