Germaid Annaliese Fayard Hanahan - Germaid Annaliese Fayard, 81, of Hanahan, SC, wife of Jack L. Fayard entered into eternal rest at her home Monday, September 9, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Born in Teplice, Czecholslavakia. January 5, 1938. She became a US citizen after her marriage to Army Veteran David Richardson, deceased. Germaid served as the Night Auditor at the Knights Inn Motel for many years until she retired in 1990. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing her thoughts on history and many other topics. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Fayard, Ret USN. She has two sisters Elke of Tenn and Ullie, Wurzburg, Germany. She was predeceased by her parents Willi and Wilhelmina Froelich of Germany. She has one daughter Jane Richardson Hester, Douglas and three sons, Mark Richardson, Fiona, Paul (Angel) Richardson and Jamie Richardson, Denise. She has seven grandchildren, Gina George of North Charleston,Tony Pizzillo of Hanahan, David Richardson of Hanahan, Taylor Smith of Nashville TN, Karissa of MS, John and Walker Richardson of Summerville. She has five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019