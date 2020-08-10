Gertrude Calvary N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Gertrude Calvary are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Cherry Hill Cemetery, 165 Market Road, Ladson, SC. Viewing will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the mortuary. Ms. Calvary leaves to cherish her beloved children, Pamela Graham, Corona Calvary, Curtis Calvary, Sr., Anthony Calvary, Kenneth Calvary, Alvin Calvary, Thaddeus (Avella) Calvary, and Ricardo Calvary; grandchildren, Ontarion, Joshua, Krystal, Ricardo, Curtis, Jr., Myers, Ri'Donte, Rodney, Rhenard, Bethany, Zhane, Thaddeus, Malik, Rochelle, Curtis, Kerwin, Sylvester, Eric and Kendra; 29 great-grandchildren; sisters, Estella Dennis, Maryann Heyward, Leola Sumpter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
