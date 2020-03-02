|
Gertrude Deas Bradley MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends Of Mrs. Gertrude Deas Bradley and those of her children Willa Mae Steed (late Maxie), Vivian B. Lawrence (Henry "Clay"), Jennifer D. Robinson(Everett), Paul Bradley and the late Louis Bradley, grands, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday March 4, 2020, 11:00 AM in Greater Zion AME Church, 4174 Hwy 17 North, Awendaw, SC interment church cemetery. viewing this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 PM. the family will receive friends at 1331 Song Sparrow Way, Hanahan, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020