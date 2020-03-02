Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Zion AME Church
4174 Hwy 17 North
Awendaw, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Deas Bradley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Deas Bradley Obituary
Gertrude Deas Bradley MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends Of Mrs. Gertrude Deas Bradley and those of her children Willa Mae Steed (late Maxie), Vivian B. Lawrence (Henry "Clay"), Jennifer D. Robinson(Everett), Paul Bradley and the late Louis Bradley, grands, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday March 4, 2020, 11:00 AM in Greater Zion AME Church, 4174 Hwy 17 North, Awendaw, SC interment church cemetery. viewing this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 PM. the family will receive friends at 1331 Song Sparrow Way, Hanahan, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -