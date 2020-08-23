Gertrude 'Trudie' Johnson Owings Mt. Pleasant - Trudie Johnson Owings, 79, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of 53 years to A. Palmer Owings, Sr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 22, 2020. Her Private Graveside Service will be held in St. Philip's Churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Trudie was born July 29, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Eugene Gaillard Johnson. Jr. and Mary Atmar Smith Johnson. Trudie was a graduate of Winyah High School in Georgetown, where she received many accolades including: Homecoming Queen, Miss Winyah 1958, Head Cheerleader, and Captain/MVP of the Varsity Basketball team. She went on to graduate from Saint Mary's College and George Washington University and later became an English teacher. She was a member of St. Philip's Church, the Colonial Dames, The Assembly, and a former member of the Junior League of Charleston. She is survived by her beloved husband, A. Palmer Owings, Sr. of Mount Pleasant; two sons, A. Palmer Owings, Jr. (Merritt) of Mt. Pleasant and C. Capers Owings (fiancee Susan) of Johns Island; daughter, Mary Atmar Bradley (Dan) of Mt. Pleasant; seven adored grandchildren, Palmer Owings III, Susannah Owings, Olivia Owings, Capers Owings, Jr, Liza Bradley, Ella Merritt Bradley, Will Bradley, and her brother, Dr. Eugene G. Johnson III (Betsy) of Charleston. She was predeceased by her younger brother, William Atmar 'Billy' Johnson of Georgetown. Special thanks also given to her wonderful and dedicated caregiver, Alexis Wright and lifelong family friends, Ruth Grant. Trudie will always be remembered for her incredible sense of humor, which earned her the nickname "Dirty Gert" by those who knew her best; her generous and caring spirit for others; her record 50 consecutive game time free throws; her love of music and creative artwork; her infectious laugh that was her trademark; and most of all, for her love of hot sauces, particularly Tabasco, which she carried with her everywhere. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston