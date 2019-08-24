Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Gertrude F. Shephard


1931 - 2019
Gertrude F. Shephard Obituary
Gertrude F. Shephard Summerville - Gertrude F. Shephard, born July 26, 1931 in Charleston, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lane M. Shephard. She is survived by her 5 children, Steve Shephard, Randy Shephard (Linda), Jerry Shephard (Cindy), David Shephard (Lisa), and Tammy Shephard Slade (Kevin). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Salem Baptist church for 44 years. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Salem Baptist Church, 321 Old Summerville Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019
