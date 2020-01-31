|
|
Gertrude Frances McManus Mt. Pleasant - Gertrude "Trudie" Frances Cochran McManus, 94, died at home with her family by her side on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1925 in Charleston, SC to the late Marguerite O'Gara Cochran and the late Clarence Shadler Cochran. Trudie was a graduate of Bishop England High School (Class of 1943) in Charleston, SC, and College Misercicordia in Dallas, PA (Class of 1948) where she was elected and crowned "Miss Misericordia" her senior year. Devoted to her faith, Trudie centered her life around service to her Lord, the Catholic Church, especially Christ Our King Church in Mt. Pleasant, SC and its ministries, her beloved family and her community. She was involved in many ministries; of particular importance to her were visitations to nursing home communities, hospitals and shut-ins; Prison Outreach through Cursillo leadership, volunteering for ECCO (East Cooper Community Outreach) and volunteer service at Bishop England High School and Christ Our King School. Of all her commitments, the one dearest to her heart was acceptance into the Associate Program of the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy. As long as she was able, Trudie joyfully participated in the prayer life, meetings, activities, and ministries at the motherhouse on James Island. Trudie was married to the love of her life, the late Joseph C. "Nell" McManus, Jr., for 65 years. She is survived by five children: Trudie Dattilo (Philip) of Wilmington, NC, Peggy Hamilton (Milton) of Chester, SC; Joseph C. McManus, III (Rausa) of Durham, NC; Miriam McManus of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Eileen Clark (Steve) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; fourteen grandchildren: Claire Parker (Spencer); Philip Dattilo, Jr. (Katie); Joseph Dattilo (Zita); Anna Dattilo Acker (Danny); Milton Hamilton, Jr. (Keys); Raymond Hamilton (April); Patrick Hamilton (Dana); Joseph C. "Cory" McManus, IV (Tildsley); Kirt McManus (Heidi); Mary Kate McManus; John McManus; Elizabeth Kozma (Tom); Mary Shadler Clark; Caroline Clark; seventeen great-grandchildren: Cecilia and Virginia Parker; Eva, Sophie and Philip Paul Dattilo, III; Rease and Ellis Hamilton; Georgia, Sullivan and Callen Hamilton; Patrick Whitlock Hamilton, Jr.; Cecilia and Brandon Hamilton; Mara Dattilo; and two more "on-the-way", Baby McManus and Baby Acker; loving foster daughter, Teresa Smith of Mt. Pleasant, SC; dear family friend and caregiver, Karen Hunker; many adored nieces, nephews and friends; and her two favorite golden retrievers, Gertie and Mae. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Raymond Cochran; and sisters, Marguerite Robison and Ann Platt. Visitation will be on Monday, February 2, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, SC, with a rosary at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Christ Our King Catholic Church,1122 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy Outreach, P. O. Box 12410, Charleston, SC 29422. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, 843-884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020