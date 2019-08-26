|
Gertrude Hann Hollywood, SC - Mrs. Gertrude Hann, 92, of Hollywood, SC, beloved wife of the late Mr. Chester P. Hann, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Mrs. Hann is survived by her children, Reverend James F. Murdaugh (Ruth), Scennie D. Coakley (Bernard), Mildred M. Walker (Willie), Elizabeth Johnson, MSgt. Sara K. Perkins, USAF Ret. (Michael), Doris Hann-Morrison, Ph.D., SFC Stanley P. Hann, USA Ret.; grandchildren, Edward, Andre, Rodney, Rhonda, Nicole, Pheona, Dwayne, James, Jr., Shamell, Travell, Angela, Rodney, Bernadette, Timothy, Randi, Michael, II, Stephanie, and Trevell, 33 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Helen Townsend and Isabella Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral notice later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019