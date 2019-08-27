Gertrude T. Hann (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May the lord bless u all in this time of sorrow hazel..."
    - Hazel Garvin
  • "To the family of Gertrude Hann.my condolances to the..."
    - Margaret Wilson
  • "Praying for all of you at this time as you miss the Angel..."
    - Ruby East-Campbell
  • "To Stanley and the Hann Family, know that God is ever..."
    - Melissa Wrighten
Service Information
Wake
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church
5672 Salters Hill Road
Ravenel, SC
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church
5672 Salters Hill Road
Ravenel, SC
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church
5672 Salters Hill Road
Ravenel, SC
Obituary
Gertrude T. Hann Hollywood - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Gertrude T. Hann are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, 5672 Salters Hill Road, Ravenel, SC. Interment - St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Wake Service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM; the family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mrs. Hann is survived by her children, Reverend James F. Murdaugh (Ruth), Scennie D. Coakley (Bernard), Mildred M. Walker (Willie), Elizabeth Johnson, MSgt. Sara K. Perkins, USAF Ret. (Michael), Doris Hann-Morrison, Ph.D. and SFC Stanley P. Hann, USA Ret.; grandchildren, Edward, Andre, Rodney, Rhonda, Nicole, Pheona, Dwayne, James, Jr., Shamell, Travell, Angela, Rodney, Bernadette, Timothy, Randi, Michael, II, Stephanie, and Trevell, 33 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Helen Townsend and Isabella Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019
